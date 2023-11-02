Richmond is adding its first speed enforcement cameras

Speed enforcement cameras are coming to city school zones.

What's happening: City officials announced plans Wednesday to install the first four devices at Linwood Holton Elementary School in Northside and Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts on Semmes Avenue in Southside.

The city described the initiative as a pilot that will eventually expand to 26 cameras in 13 school districts.

Catch up fast: State lawmakers approved the use of speed cameras in Virginia back in 2020, but limited their use to highway work zones and school crossing zones.

Details: The city says it will install warning signs alerting drivers that speed enforcement is taking place, which is required by state code.

There will also be a 30-day period where the devices only issue warnings.

After that, fines for first violations are $50 and subsequent violations are $100.

Of note: The city hasn't detailed a timeline yet for when the cameras will go live, but as of Wednesday, the devices were already in place on Semmes.