Charted: Number of Virginians who speak another language at home up sharply

Data: U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The share of Virginians who speak a language other than English at home has tripled compared with 40 years ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

What's happening: Just over 16% of Virginians spoke a non-English language at home as of 2021.

  • In 1980, it was 4.5%

Zoom in: 7.4% of Virginians speak Spanish at home, up sharply from the 1.3% in 1980.

  • Hindi is the third most common non-English language spoken in Virginia homes, by 1.3% of Virginians, up from .1% in 1980.
