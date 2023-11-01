Charted: Number of Virginians who speak another language at home up sharply

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The share of Virginians who speak a language other than English at home has tripled compared with 40 years ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

What's happening: Just over 16% of Virginians spoke a non-English language at home as of 2021.

In 1980, it was 4.5%

Zoom in: 7.4% of Virginians speak Spanish at home, up sharply from the 1.3% in 1980.