2 hours ago - Newcomers
Charted: Number of Virginians who speak another language at home up sharply
The share of Virginians who speak a language other than English at home has tripled compared with 40 years ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
What's happening: Just over 16% of Virginians spoke a non-English language at home as of 2021.
- In 1980, it was 4.5%
Zoom in: 7.4% of Virginians speak Spanish at home, up sharply from the 1.3% in 1980.
- Hindi is the third most common non-English language spoken in Virginia homes, by 1.3% of Virginians, up from .1% in 1980.
