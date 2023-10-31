40 mins ago - Newcomers
Where Richmond ranks among the most educated cities in the U.S.
Richmond is the 35th most educated city in America.
Driving the news: Forbes Advisor ranked the nation's 100 most educated cities, looking at the percentage of degree holders, high school dropout rate, and gender and racial equity in college grads.
Why it matters: College degree holders tend to make significantly more money than their high school-only educated neighbors, which translates into more tax revenue for cities.
By the numbers: 43.7% of Richmonders 25 and older have a bachelor's degree, according to Forbes.
- That's less than the national average of 50% and significantly less than the roughly 76% of bachelor's degree holders claimed by Arlington, the nation's most educated city, according to Forbes.
- Meanwhile, 18.22% of Richmonders have a graduate degree, ranking the city at No. 29 for residents with advanced degrees.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.