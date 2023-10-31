Where Richmond ranks among the most educated cities in the U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmond is the 35th most educated city in America.

Driving the news: Forbes Advisor ranked the nation's 100 most educated cities, looking at the percentage of degree holders, high school dropout rate, and gender and racial equity in college grads.

Why it matters: College degree holders tend to make significantly more money than their high school-only educated neighbors, which translates into more tax revenue for cities.

By the numbers: 43.7% of Richmonders 25 and older have a bachelor's degree, according to Forbes.