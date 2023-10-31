Halloween 2023 could be Richmond's coldest in decades

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's shaping up to be a terrifyingly chilly and likely wet Halloween in Richmond.

Driving the news: Tuesday's high temperature will struggle to reach 50° and the actual temp will drop into the 40-degree range for peak trick-or-treating (6pm-ish), NBC12 reports.

🙏 Yes, but: Richmond's morning rain should be a drizzle by evening, per NBC12.

Why it matters: Richmond is coming off nearly two weeks of picture-perfect, unseasonably warm weather — and our costume planning did not account for this kind of dramatic dip.

Sunday's 86° tied for our warmest Oct. 29th on record, per the National Weather Service.

Zoom in: The dramatic change in temperature will likely make it feel even colder, Richmond-based meteorologist John Boyer tells Axios.

According to NWS data, Richmond is looking at its coldest Halloween evening in decades, Boyer says.

The last time the Halloween high was this cool was in 1993, the year "Jurassic Park" was in theaters and Barney was the most popular Halloween costume — though 2002 (the year of Spiderman!) was close, with a high of 51°.

Cooler highs in the 40s happened only three times in the last 125 years: 1906, 1917, and 1925, which was the coldest Halloween on record at 45°. (You can check out Halloween costumes from those eras here, but trigger warning, you may never sleep again.)

Flashback: Remember Halloween 2020, when we were all trying to figure out how to toss out candy through chutes and social distance while literally dressed like the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

Today's high could be at least six degrees colder than that, Boyer tells Axios.

Worth noting: The average Oct. 31 temperature in Richmond is 66°.

Richmond's warmest Halloween was in 1950 when the high hit 85°.

The bottom line: It's going to be cold tonight and trick-or-treaters will have to trek through wet leaves, but Halloween will go on.