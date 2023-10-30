Richmond is one of the most polite cities in the U.S., per Uber Eats
Take a bow, Richmonders, because you were raised right.
Driving the news: Richmond is one of the most polite cities in the nation when it comes to how often locals say please and thank you in their Uber Eats orders, according to a new report by the ridesharing and delivery company.
Zoom in: Thus far this year, locals have said "please" around 43,000 times — and "thank you" 45,000 times in their online instructions, making us super polite, per Uber.
- Only four other cities in the country are as polite as we are, according to Uber: San Francisco, Detroit, Bakersfield, California and Charleston, South Carolina.
How it works: Richmonders simply drop the kindness into their online instructions, according to these real life local orders Uber shared with Axios.
- "With a lemon and lime on the side. Please make sure my order is fresh and hot, I'm pregnant, thank you please."
- "Make this one yummy too, please, And please have the box signed by Mrs. Cookienormous. I am a big fan of her work <3."
- "Nine boiled egg halves on the side (yes, nine. If you need to charge for them, that's OK). A container of chili flakes (the red flakes you keep on the table) on the side. No bean sprouts, as I am allergic please."
- "Good afternoon, it's your No. 1 customer. You know, please make sure that the wings are not dry and I could have six salt and vinegar and four mild hot. Thanks a lot."
- "Good afternoon I want to tell you that my last order was very good. I enjoyed it, and could you please make sure that the wings are not dry."
The bottom line: Richmond is awesome. And so thoughtful about it!
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.