Richmond is one of the most polite cities in the U.S., per Uber Eats

Take a bow, Richmonders, because you were raised right.

Driving the news: Richmond is one of the most polite cities in the nation when it comes to how often locals say please and thank you in their Uber Eats orders, according to a new report by the ridesharing and delivery company.

Zoom in: Thus far this year, locals have said "please" around 43,000 times — and "thank you" 45,000 times in their online instructions, making us super polite, per Uber.

Only four other cities in the country are as polite as we are, according to Uber: San Francisco, Detroit, Bakersfield, California and Charleston, South Carolina.

How it works: Richmonders simply drop the kindness into their online instructions, according to these real life local orders Uber shared with Axios.

"With a lemon and lime on the side. Please make sure my order is fresh and hot, I'm pregnant, thank you please."

"Make this one yummy too, please, And please have the box signed by Mrs. Cookienormous. I am a big fan of her work <3."

"Nine boiled egg halves on the side (yes, nine. If you need to charge for them, that's OK). A container of chili flakes (the red flakes you keep on the table) on the side. No bean sprouts, as I am allergic please."

"Good afternoon, it's your No. 1 customer. You know, please make sure that the wings are not dry and I could have six salt and vinegar and four mild hot. Thanks a lot."

"Good afternoon I want to tell you that my last order was very good. I enjoyed it, and could you please make sure that the wings are not dry."

The bottom line: Richmond is awesome. And so thoughtful about it!