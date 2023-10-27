Halloween-themed Richmond bars

Attention awesome pop-up bar fans, there are some fantastic ones happening in Richmond for Halloween weekend.

👺 First up, Sinisteria horror bar — an incredible takeover of Switch Pop-up Bar by Sabrina Elliott and Jorge Aguirre, a Richmond tattoo-shop owning couple with a background in theater and penchant for the dark arts, per the Times-Dispatch.

Through Halloween, the space at 13 W. Broad St. has been transformed into a swampy, decaying land inhabited by mutated humans with a taste for human flesh and a love of the dark arts (plus clearly some acrobatic training).

There are cocktails with cool names — severed hand, brain hemorrhage or snake venom, anyone? — served up in dark reds and other spooky colors.

You can experience the dark underworld for yourself Thursday through Saturday and Halloween night beginning at 6pm, but if you want to get the full experience, hit up the ticketed, weekend live performances at 8pm. Tickets start at $17.

Bar Muertos at The Jasper. Image: Courtesy of James Loving via The Jasper

💀 Over in Carytown, The Jasper's annual day of the dead takeover, Bar Muertos, is back through Nov. 4.

For the next two weeks, imbibers will find a mezcal and tequila-heavy cocktail list, Latin-influenced snacks, and a fully transformed space all in celebration of Mexican Culture (and The Day of the Dead).

Nightly beginning at 5pm.

🐈‍⬛ And no Halloween weekend in Richmond would be complete without a bar crawl. You can find them all over town, in Scott's Addition, Carytown into the Fan, Shockoe Bottom and probably anywhere else you see three or more costumed people stumbling through the city.