Stat du jour: Cigarette shipments out of Richmond drop
Richmond is still pumping out Marlboros, but fewer and fewer are leaving the factory floor.
What's happening: Altria's Philip Morris reported an 11.6% drop in domestic cigarette shipments over the summer compared to last year.
Of note: The company produces all its cigarettes in its South Richmond factory off I-95.
What they're saying: In an earnings call Thursday, CEO Billy Gifford blamed a lack of regulation of illicit e-vapor products it says have flooded the marketplace, per CNBC.
Yes, but: The company told investors it's well situated to continue profiting off nicotine, citing an increase in sales of its "on!" nicotine pouches, which are also made in Richmond, per the Times-Dispatch.
- Sales of the products increased 36.7% to 28.7 million packs.
