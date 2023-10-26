Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
Virginia's largest indoor waterpark is under construction
Get your goggles ready, kids. Virginia's largest indoor waterpark is under construction an hour north of Richmond.
Driving the news: Wisconsin-based Kalahari Resorts broke ground last week on its $900 million, 1.38 million-square-foot Spotsylvania resort, its fifth in the nation and second on the East Coast.
- It's slated to open in 2026.
Why it matters: The massive entertainment wonderland will bring to the region 10 acres of outdoor pools, a surfing simulator, an adventure park with rides, rope courses, an arcade and climbing walls.
- Plus, 12 restaurants, a full-service spa and 900 hotel rooms.
- And the biggest waterpark in the state.
