Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do

Virginia's largest indoor waterpark is under construction

headshot

A rendering of some of the outdoor waterslides at Kalahari Spotsylvania. Image: Courtesy of Kalahari Resorts

Get your goggles ready, kids. Virginia's largest indoor waterpark is under construction an hour north of Richmond.

Driving the news: Wisconsin-based Kalahari Resorts broke ground last week on its $900 million, 1.38 million-square-foot Spotsylvania resort, its fifth in the nation and second on the East Coast.

  • It's slated to open in 2026.

Why it matters: The massive entertainment wonderland will bring to the region 10 acres of outdoor pools, a surfing simulator, an adventure park with rides, rope courses, an arcade and climbing walls.

  • Plus, 12 restaurants, a full-service spa and 900 hotel rooms.
  • And the biggest waterpark in the state.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more