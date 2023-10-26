Data: Society of Family Planning, Census Bureau; Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. 2022 population estimates used.

The number of abortions per capita in Virginia shot up after the fall of Roe last year.

What's happening: Virginia is increasingly serving as an access point for people in nearby states that have enacted strict bans, per a new report from the Society of Family Planning, a group that supports abortion rights.

The big picture: Nationwide, the number of legal abortions in the U.S. has increased since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

By the numbers: In states where it's legal after six weeks, nearly 117,000 more abortions were reported between July 2022 and June 2023.

Meanwhile, about 115,000 fewer procedures were performed in states that ban or restrict abortions after six weeks.

Go deeper