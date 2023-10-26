Oct 26, 2023 - Politics

Virginia's abortion rate rises

headshot
Data: Society of Family Planning, Census Bureau; Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. 2022 population estimates used.

The number of abortions per capita in Virginia shot up after the fall of Roe last year.

What's happening: Virginia is increasingly serving as an access point for people in nearby states that have enacted strict bans, per a new report from the Society of Family Planning, a group that supports abortion rights.

The big picture: Nationwide, the number of legal abortions in the U.S. has increased since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

By the numbers: In states where it's legal after six weeks, nearly 117,000 more abortions were reported between July 2022 and June 2023.

  • Meanwhile, about 115,000 fewer procedures were performed in states that ban or restrict abortions after six weeks.

Go deeper

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more