Oct 26, 2023 - Politics
Virginia's abortion rate rises
The number of abortions per capita in Virginia shot up after the fall of Roe last year.
What's happening: Virginia is increasingly serving as an access point for people in nearby states that have enacted strict bans, per a new report from the Society of Family Planning, a group that supports abortion rights.
The big picture: Nationwide, the number of legal abortions in the U.S. has increased since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
By the numbers: In states where it's legal after six weeks, nearly 117,000 more abortions were reported between July 2022 and June 2023.
- Meanwhile, about 115,000 fewer procedures were performed in states that ban or restrict abortions after six weeks.
