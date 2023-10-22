Share on email (opens in new window)

Acacia is one of the nearly 40 restaurants participating in restaurant week. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, helping you navigate one of the best weeks of the year: Fall Richmond Restaurant Week.

Driving the news: It kicks off Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29.

This year's event features 35 restaurants, each serving a three-course prix fixe menu for $35.23 a person, with $5.23 of each meal donated to the local food pantry, Feed More.

There are multiple choices for each course. Simply pick your preference, order and enjoy.

Reservations are strongly recommended, btw.

Why it matters: The twice-annual event is a crucial fundraiser for Feed More, and the fall week hits just ahead of the holidays, their busiest time for folks in need.

Basically restaurant week dinners are the most selfless and delicious you'll eat all year.

You can't go wrong with any of the restaurants participating in the week, but here are a few menus and highlights from them that caught my eye:

🦞 Acacia is the restaurant that brought a restaurant week to Richmond, so they always do it right. A fantastic meal from their fall menu includes fried green tomatoes, a lobster roll entree and key lime cheesecake for dessert.

Pro tip: Their Tuesday half-off wine night is still in effect during restaurant week.

🐟 Alewife is serving up smoked bluefish dip, a crispy duck leg with kimchi stew and a brandy apple tiramisu.

🍗 Common House lets in nonmembers for dinner during the week. Commoners can feast on sweet potato gnocchi followed by fried chicken and end with a bowl of chocolate. I'm in.

🥯 JewFro is offering a bagel lox and cream cheese soup, durban-dusted short ribs, ending with a South African milk tart. (Plus you can add some challah to start).

🍫Revel is new on Lakeside so restaurant week is a perfect time to check it out. I'd do the burrata tartine, veggie wellington (I'm intrigued!) and pate a choux.

🍐 The Roosevelt's chef Leah Branch brought her A-game with fried broccolini, smoked teres major and poached pears.

Other places to consider because they're newish to the week, but didn't have their menus posted anywhere by press time (🤦🏻‍♀️ I know.):

21 Spoons in Chesterfield, Nama Indian downtown and Lolita's Mexican in Carytown.