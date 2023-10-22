It's Restaurant Week in Richmond
Karri here, helping you navigate one of the best weeks of the year: Fall Richmond Restaurant Week.
Driving the news: It kicks off Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29.
- This year's event features 35 restaurants, each serving a three-course prix fixe menu for $35.23 a person, with $5.23 of each meal donated to the local food pantry, Feed More.
- There are multiple choices for each course. Simply pick your preference, order and enjoy.
- Reservations are strongly recommended, btw.
Why it matters: The twice-annual event is a crucial fundraiser for Feed More, and the fall week hits just ahead of the holidays, their busiest time for folks in need.
- Basically restaurant week dinners are the most selfless and delicious you'll eat all year.
You can't go wrong with any of the restaurants participating in the week, but here are a few menus and highlights from them that caught my eye:
🦞 Acacia is the restaurant that brought a restaurant week to Richmond, so they always do it right. A fantastic meal from their fall menu includes fried green tomatoes, a lobster roll entree and key lime cheesecake for dessert.
- Pro tip: Their Tuesday half-off wine night is still in effect during restaurant week.
🐟 Alewife is serving up smoked bluefish dip, a crispy duck leg with kimchi stew and a brandy apple tiramisu.
🍗 Common House lets in nonmembers for dinner during the week. Commoners can feast on sweet potato gnocchi followed by fried chicken and end with a bowl of chocolate. I'm in.
🥯 JewFro is offering a bagel lox and cream cheese soup, durban-dusted short ribs, ending with a South African milk tart. (Plus you can add some challah to start).
🍫Revel is new on Lakeside so restaurant week is a perfect time to check it out. I'd do the burrata tartine, veggie wellington (I'm intrigued!) and pate a choux.
🍐 The Roosevelt's chef Leah Branch brought her A-game with fried broccolini, smoked teres major and poached pears.
Other places to consider because they're newish to the week, but didn't have their menus posted anywhere by press time (🤦🏻♀️ I know.):
21 Spoons in Chesterfield, Nama Indian downtown and Lolita's Mexican in Carytown.
