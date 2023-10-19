A 5-year-old German Shepherd is Richmond airport's new bomb-sniffing dog

Richmond, meet Hary, one half of the new K-9 explosive detection team up and running at Richmond airport.

Why it matters: Travelers are likely to see Hary sniffing around passengers and their luggage the next time they're at the airport, according to TSA.

What's happening: Hary is a 5-year-old German Shepherd who, along with his handler Kyle Smith, trained for 12-weeks — Hary to sniff for the smell of explosives, Kyle to read Hary's alerts.

When Hary's not on duty, he lives with Kyle.

Be smart: RIC hasn't used bomb-sniffing dogs in nearly a decade. The airport brought them back this year due to the record-breaking post-pandemic travel out of RIC and with federal funding, per the Times-Dispatch.

Hary and Kyle came to Richmond from Charlotte where they spent two years working, and Nashville before that.

What's next: RIC plans to add two more K-9 teams in the coming months.