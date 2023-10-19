1 hour ago - News

Festivals, glowing gardens and more things to do in Richmond this weekend

It's another jam-packed, festival-filled weekend in RVA.

🏮 Maymont's awesome Garden Glow event is back, starting tonight and running through Nov. 12.

  • $16 admission gets you an evening stroll through Maymont's gorgeous gardens all aglow, plus access to the 'lil festival area with fire pits, beverages and food.

🎃 The Scott's Addition Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, noon-6pm — and, new this year — it's at the Bon Secours Training Center instead of shutting down traffic in the middle of Arthur Ashe Boulevard all day, thank God.

🍻 The Richmond Oktoberfest is Friday (6-11pm) and Saturday (3-11pm) at Meadow Event Park.

  • There will be German food, beer, desserts, music and kids' stuff, plus lots of chicken dances. Adult admission is $15, kids are free.

🥃 A Carnival of Cocktails is happening at Main Street Station on Saturday, noon-7pm.

  • Tickets are $54.99 and include 12 cocktail samples, cocktail-making sessions, access to the pop-up bars' inside live entertainment.

☯️ The Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival showcases the latest in tattoo trends and draws artists from across the country for three days of demonstrations and competitions, plus food and drinks for sale.

  • Friday-Sunday at the Midlothian DoubleTree; tickets start at $30.
