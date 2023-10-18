Made in RVA: Nilla Wafers and Oreos

Introducing our new series, Made in RVA, highlighting the weird, interesting and delicious things made right here in Richmond.

If you've noshed on an Oreo in NYC, picked up some Wheat Thins for a lobster dip in Martha's Vineyard or grabbed some Nilla Wafers on your road trip to Savannah, chances are they were all made here.

Driving the news: The East Coast hub for the parent company behind all those brands and more, Mondelēz International, is in Henrico County, in a massive bakery out near the airport on Laburnum Avenue.

The plant has been churning out snack foods since 1973.

🎉 In fact, Mondelēz's Richmond Biscuit Bakery celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

The Richmond bakery isn't the only supplier of these snacks for the East Coast, but it's likely any Oreos, Ritz crackers or the like on shelves near Richmond were made in Richmond, a spokesperson for Mondelēz tells Axios.

But if you want to be certain you're picking up Richmond-made Mondelēz snacks, think big or think wafer, she says.

The Richmond bakery specializes in two things: family-sized portions and being the country's exclusive maker of Nilla Wafers.

Be smart: Mondelēz has nearly 1,000 employees in Virginia, including 650 at its Richmond Biscuit Bakery.