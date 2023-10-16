Flashback: When Richmond had a castle

If you hit up the Folk Festival over the weekend, you may have noticed a big white building atop the hill overlooking the festival.

Once upon a time, that was the site of Richmond's very own castle: Pratt's Castle.

What happened: Englishman William Pratt built his self-named castle in 1854 atop Gambles Hill. Designed to resemble the castles of Scotland, the structure came complete with towers, turrets, secret passages, a hidden staircase and an armory, per Richmond Magazine.

It even had a dungeon and peep hole portrait, according to legend.

Pratt's Castle stood for more than 100 years, surviving multiple owners (Pratt went bankrupt building it), two fires and the Civil War. But, alas, it couldn't survive corporate interest.