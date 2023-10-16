1 hour ago - Newcomers

Flashback: When Richmond had a castle

Karri Peifer

Pratt's Castle stood at 324 S. 4th St. Image: Courtesy of Library of Congress

If you hit up the Folk Festival over the weekend, you may have noticed a big white building atop the hill overlooking the festival.

Once upon a time, that was the site of Richmond's very own castle: Pratt's Castle.

What happened: Englishman William Pratt built his self-named castle in 1854 atop Gambles Hill. Designed to resemble the castles of Scotland, the structure came complete with towers, turrets, secret passages, a hidden staircase and an armory, per Richmond Magazine.

Pratt's Castle stood for more than 100 years, surviving multiple owners (Pratt went bankrupt building it), two fires and the Civil War. But, alas, it couldn't survive corporate interest.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more