Richmond's Folk Festival is back — here are some of the highlights of the annual event

Richmond at its best. Image: Courtesy of David Parrish Photography

The weekend for Richmond's biggest and best festival is finally here.

Driving the news: The Richmond Folk Festival kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday along the city's riverfront.

It's a full weekend of free live music, local food and drink, kids' activities, folklife demonstrations, shopping local makers and people-watching.

Why it matters: Over its 19 years, Folk Fest has become Richmond's can't-miss music and cultural event (last year it drew 230,000 people over the weekend, its largest attendance ever).

So in honor of Folk Fest weekend, here are five things we love about the annual event.

🥁 The music

With 30 artists playing everything from blues and funk to salsa and gospel across six stages, you're sure to find something you like throughout the weekend.

👀 The people

More than 200,000 people in one place means you're likely to bump into everyone you ever met (you'll see your friends, your boss, your high school English teacher and even that dude you met on Hinge and tried to ghost).

🤠 The fashion

Fedoras, cowboy boots, boho dresses, over-priced rain boots, jeans with flannels — there's no best look for Folk Fest, but Richmond brings its A-game style. And if you don't, there are plenty of local vendors who can help.

🍡The food

There'll be more than 30 food vendors on site, many of them local, serving up everything from tacos and corndogs to seafood and gyros, plus a Folk Fest beer — you'll definitely want to plan to sample something.

🫣 The surprises

Whether it's oyster shucking, smoke dancing or flute playing atop an 80-foot pole, fest-goers know to expect the unexpected at Richmond Folk Festival — and that's the best part.

Details: Friday, 6:30-10pm; Saturday, noon-9:30pm; Sunday, noon-6pm. Admission is free, parking is scarce but available. Performance schedule; festival map.