New Richmond program gives cash directly to people in need

A city fund that quietly launched earlier this year is providing direct cash assistance to Richmond residents in need.

What's happening: People struggling to pay rent, cover a down payment on a house or pay their bills can apply for up to $2,500 in one-time aid.

The program, called the Family Crisis Fund, has provided more than $700,000 to about 500 residents since January.

Why it matters: It's the first time the city has offered direct cash assistance to residents in need.

The program's supporters say the quick financial boost helps families stave off evictions and homelessness.

What they're saying: "It is the most tangible and impactful program that we have had in the city," said Councilmember Stephanie Lynch, who has a background in social work and spearheaded the program.

By the numbers: The city funded the program with $1 million in federal pandemic aid and an additional $900,000 in city funds.

Of money distributed so far, 66% has gone to housing expenses — either paying rent or contributing to a down payment on a home.

21% has gone toward utility bills.

7% covered vehicle-related expenses.

The remainder went toward phone, medical, internet and other bills.

Of note: Expenses are covered on a case-by-case basis and checks are sent to the entity ultimately being paid rather than the grantee.

Zoom in: A 35-year-old father of three told Axios that the $2,500 grant in August helped pull him out of homelessness.

The man, who spoke on the condition that he only be identified by his first name, Alex, said it covered a hotel stay, car expenses and the security deposit at his new apartment.

He said he'd likely still be homeless without the help.

The latest: The program's future had been in limbo up until last week when Mayor Stoney committed an additional $800,000 in surplus funds.