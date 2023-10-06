We tried food from Tortilleria Mixteca's new Henrico tortilla factory

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ned here, with details from a visit to Tortilleria Mixteca's new tortilla factory in East Henrico.

What's happening: The chain, which has grown to six shops, is billing the location as its flagship store and the state's first large-scale tortilla manufacturer.

The big picture: The shop combines a standard Hispanic market and restaurant in the front with a manufacturing facility in the back that can pump out up to 12,000 tortillas per hour, per WRIC.

Zoom in: I popped in for lunch last week and found a case of food in the back stuffed with rotisserie chicken, stews, yuca and chicharrones.

All of it looked delicious.

I went with a half chicken and a side of rice and beans. ($12)

The meal comes with three warm corn tortillas.

My thought bubble: It was a fine lunch.

The chicken had a heavier seasoning than my typical go-to, Chicken Fiesta, which I didn't mind at all. And it had a good charred flavor.

As for the tortillas — I don't know if it's fair to expect a plain tortilla to wow me. But they were perfectly serviceable.

Bottom line: I probably wouldn't go out of my way just for the tortillas, but would love to delve deeper into their hot foods case.