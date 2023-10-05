Most people born in Virginia still live in the state, study says

Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

More than half of native-born Virginians just can't quit Virginia.

Driving the news: A new Dallas Fed study using U.S. Census Bureau data to measure states' "stickiness" found that 65.7% of people born in Virginia still lived here as of 2021.

Why it matters: The stickiest states tend to have better economic conditions, more job opportunities, lower housing costs and lower tax burdens, Dallas Fed wrote in its report.

Virginia is right in the middle of the pack.

State of play: The states that keep the most residents, Dallas Fed learned, generally have warmer weather, which would explain the higher ranks for Arizona, Texas and the Southeastern U.S.

But: Three of the top states are Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where the weather isn't exactly a selling point.

Worth noting: While many native-born Virginians tend to stay, the state has been losing residents for nearly a decade, Cardinal News reports.

Virginia had 32 residents per 1,000 leave in 2021, the 9th highest rate in the U.S., compared to being the 25th for the number of native-born folks who stay put, per the Dallas Fed.

So what makes people want to leave Virginia?

We scoured the internet to find out what folks say makes Virginia a meh place to live (read: pulled from the first page of Google results). Here's what we found:

Yes, but: There are plenty of things to love about living in Virginia according to the internet, and apparently only native-born folks appreciate them, including having all four seasons, history and culture; proximity to the ocean, mountains and the nation's capital; and being a (relatively) affordable place to live.

The bottom line: Virginia may be mostly for Virginians and we're just fine with that. We'll keep the rivah all to ourselves.