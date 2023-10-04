Duke's Mayo tattoo pop-up is back

Do you and your grandma want matching Duke's Mayo tattoos?

It's a silly question — of course you do. And you're in luck, Duke's tattoo pop-up shop is back for the second year and the mayo makers are again giving out free Duke's Mayo tattoos to a select few.

And the event is only happening in Richmond at Yellow Bird Tattoo in the Fan.

What's happening: The pop-up takes place Nov. 13 with a generational twist this year: Duke's wants to hear your family stories of the mayo's place in your recipes and at your table.

Why it matters: With its tangy taste, Southern roots and local HQ, Duke's has long been Richmond's mayo of choice.

How it works: Share your family's generational Duke's story by Oct. 12. The winning storyteller will get two free, custom-designed Duke's tattoos – one for you and one for your friend/relative/grandma (please make it your grandma).

Worth noting: Last year's event sold out in under an hour with 70 lucky winners chosen — and 1,000 people left on the waiting list, per Duke's.