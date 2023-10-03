VCU says its traffic calming measures are working
Drivers are moving slower through VCU's downtown campus, according to the university.
What's happening: Preliminary speed data found new speed tables cut vehicle speeds by an average of 50%, per a statement.
- The city installed the traffic calming measures after two students were killed while walking on campus this year.
Zoom out: The university is pursuing dozens of additional tweaks to roadways around campus recommended in a pedestrian safety study released Friday.
- Potential changes include barring right turns on red at more intersections, limiting parking close to intersections to improve pedestrian visibility and retiming traffic lights to discourage speeding.
What they're saying: "There's nothing in there that's revolutionary or experimental, the solutions that they are recommending are tried and true," Bike Walk RVA director Brantley Tyndall told WRIC.
Of note: Criminal charges are now moving forward in the January death of 22-year-old Mahrokh Khan, who was struck and killed while crossing Main Street on campus.
- A grand jury on Monday indicted 21-year-old Shanthi Bhagat on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal, per WTVR.
