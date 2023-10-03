VCU says its traffic calming measures are working

Share on email (opens in new window)

Drivers are moving slower through VCU's downtown campus, according to the university.

What's happening: Preliminary speed data found new speed tables cut vehicle speeds by an average of 50%, per a statement.

The city installed the traffic calming measures after two students were killed while walking on campus this year.

Zoom out: The university is pursuing dozens of additional tweaks to roadways around campus recommended in a pedestrian safety study released Friday.

Potential changes include barring right turns on red at more intersections, limiting parking close to intersections to improve pedestrian visibility and retiming traffic lights to discourage speeding.

What they're saying: "There's nothing in there that's revolutionary or experimental, the solutions that they are recommending are tried and true," Bike Walk RVA director Brantley Tyndall told WRIC.

Of note: Criminal charges are now moving forward in the January death of 22-year-old Mahrokh Khan, who was struck and killed while crossing Main Street on campus.