Ellwood Thompson's sold to Florida-based company

For the first time in nearly 35 years, Ellwood Thompson's Local Market is under new ownership.

Driving the news: Healthier Choices Management Corp — a Florida-based, self-described "healthier alternatives" company — purchased the Carytown natural food market for an undisclosed amount.

The sale closed Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The locally owned natural food grocer survived decades of Richmond grocery changes — including the sale of Ukrop's to Martin's and then to Publix, the addition of a Fresh Market a stone's throw away, and the opening of the city's first Whole Foods.

In fact, Ellwood expanded – twice – growing from 5,000 square feet when it opened in 1993 in its current home at the intersection of Ellwood and Thompson streets, to 20,000 square feet today.

Absolutely nothing will change, including the staff, culture and selection, Healthier Choices' COO Christopher Santi tells Axios.

"We hope to be a good steward of what [Ellwood Thompson owner Rick Hood] built and continue for years to come," Santi says.

Hood is ready to retire, he told Axios in a statement, and plans to spend more time in North Carolina with his grandkids.

"The store is my life's work. So, considering who would take over was a critical decision," he says. Healthier Choices sold him on their commitment to the wellness mission.

Healthier Choices owns more than a dozen natural markets operating under three brands throughout Florida, New York, New Jersey; an online vitamin store; and wellness centers, some of which operate inside its natural markets.