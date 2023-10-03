1 hour ago - Business

Ellwood Thompson's sold to Florida-based company

Karri Peifer

Ellwood Thompson's. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

For the first time in nearly 35 years, Ellwood Thompson's Local Market is under new ownership.

Driving the news: Healthier Choices Management Corp — a Florida-based, self-described "healthier alternatives" company — purchased the Carytown natural food market for an undisclosed amount.

  • The sale closed Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The locally owned natural food grocer survived decades of Richmond grocery changes — including the sale of Ukrop's to Martin's and then to Publix, the addition of a Fresh Market a stone's throw away, and the opening of the city's first Whole Foods.

Absolutely nothing will change, including the staff, culture and selection, Healthier Choices' COO Christopher Santi tells Axios.

  • "We hope to be a good steward of what [Ellwood Thompson owner Rick Hood] built and continue for years to come," Santi says.

Hood is ready to retire, he told Axios in a statement, and plans to spend more time in North Carolina with his grandkids.

  • "The store is my life's work. So, considering who would take over was a critical decision," he says. Healthier Choices sold him on their commitment to the wellness mission.

Healthier Choices owns more than a dozen natural markets operating under three brands throughout Florida, New York, New Jersey; an online vitamin store; and wellness centers, some of which operate inside its natural markets.

  • Adding one at Ellwood could be something on the table for the future, Santi says.
