Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell on his best Richmond day ever

The Squirrels' official mascot may be Nutzy, but true fans know the heart of the team is an energetic middle-aged man in goofy pants.

What's happening: Todd "Parney" Parnell, longtime CEO of the minor league team, stepped down Sept. 30.

He plans to stay in Richmond and continue working for the team as a part-time adviser.

Why it matters: Parnell, who personally greets fans when they enter the stadium and is often on the field between innings to help entertain the crowd, is credited with making the team feel like part of the community.

Because he'll have more free time soon (he says regularly finds himself at the Diamond from 6:30am to 1am), we asked him to describe his ideal day in Richmond.

Here's what he told us…

🌅 Morning: I'm up at 4:30am to plan the day's priorities before heading to the ballpark to work out in the outfield.

Sunrise at the Diamond brings me peace every single time. The empty ballpark talks to me as I work on my physical and mental being.

🍳 Breakfast: Often a combo of melted peanut butter, granola and yogurt. But if I do go out, you will find me at the "Parney Table" at Moore Street Café.

Two eggs over easy, turkey bacon (crispy please), no bread or potato, and, when I'm feeling chippy, grits, no butter.

🎳 Afternoon Activity: If I'm away from the ballpark, many "social" activities revolve around "sport," so today let's pick River City Roll.

The pizza rocks and while I have a lifelong personal services agreement with Tito's, this is a cool spot to imbibe in local craft brewery products.

🍗 Lunch: Let's go to Supper for Lunch.

(Chef/owner) Rick Lyons is a magician. The spot just breathes a Richmond feel. Especially the pork rind nachos and the hot, crispy chicken sandwich.

🍔 Dinner: Curveball coming … Poe's Pub.

OK, I admit, owner Mike Britt is one of my closest friends, but this place was one of the first spots I walked into in Richmond in 2009, long before the Squirrels were the Squirrels and long before "Parney" was "Parney."

It has always amazed me how great the food that comes out of a very small kitchen is. Burgers are among the best, the ribs might be my favorite in town.

Pro tip: Eat in the comfy dining room if you want to avoid having to do shots with the very fun and festive regulars.

🎸 Evening Activity: I'm a big fan of the entire Richmond music scene, so let's enjoy a show at the Broadberry.