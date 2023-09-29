How to spend a day at the State Fair of Virginia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ned here, back from a (mostly) pleasant afternoon at the State Fair of Virginia.

What's happening: The fair closes out its 2023 run Sunday, leaving you three more days to experience a slice of the state's wonderful (and sometimes bizarre) agricultural heritage.

Why it matters: Record-setting produce! Award-winning animals! Sketchy midway rides!

Here's my guide to this year's sights, smells and flavors …

🎃 Heavyweight gourds: This is clearly the big draw this year.

People were lining up in the Horticulture Pavilion to photograph a world-record-breaking butternut squash, which was grown in Rappahannock County and weighed in at 131.4 pounds.

There's also an array of enormous pumpkins and watermelons, plus a handful of extremely long gourds, which have been affixed to two-by-fours to maintain structural integrity.

The pavilion also features regular-sized produce, including some very satisfying displays of prize-winning corn, which is judged on its uniform rows and consistent color.

Deep-fried broccoli and a pork chop on a stick. Photos: Ned Oliver/Axios

🧈 Deep-fried everything: Vendors seemed to have mostly dropped the ridiculous menu items of past years (no deep-fried bacon Kool-Aid pizza here). But you can still get a little weird.

I was trying to be healthy, so I stuck with a meal of deep-fried broccoli ($10) and pork chop on a stick ($12).

First of all, had the pork chop been served on a plate in a restaurant rather than a stick, I would have thought I was eating a fine pork schnitzel. It was great.

I only ordered the broccoli because I thought it was funny, but honestly, it worked and I ended up eating it all.

Everyone is having fun here. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🎢 Midway shakedown: Wristbands for unlimited rides are $30 bucks and individual tickets will end up running you between $3 and $8 per ride.

Be forewarned that various $2 fees will be added to your purchases, and the individual ticket system seems designed to make sure you leave with leftover tickets you can't spend.

I don't love getting dizzy on creaky traveling rides, so I bought just enough tickets for a ride on the Ferris wheel and a few trips down the super slide. (I'm a simple man.)

I was disappointed to learn the Ferris wheel has a strict policy against single riders, which meant I could only get on if I convinced one of the pre-teens in line behind me to let me join their group. And that didn't seem like a good time for anyone.

Hopefully you're not a lonely person and this won't apply to you.

A very good bird. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

🕊 The best pigeons in the state: Does this pigeon know it's better than its peers? What makes it so great, anyway?

No answers are forthcoming in the Pigeon and Dove Association's tent on the Livestock Loop. (According to one online source you're looking for a tidy bird with good plumage.) But the display is chock full of hundreds of handsome, cooing birds that are definitely worth a look.

🐣 Baby animals galore: Pet a baby cow. Or some goats. Gaze at tiny rabbits. And see some just-hatched chicks.

They're cute and plentiful. Check out Young McDonald Farm on the Livestock Loop, and the petting zoo at the end of the kid's midway.

Of note: The fair is at Meadow Event Park (just across the street from Kings Dominion) open 10am-9pm through Sunday.