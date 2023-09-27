A Powhatan cafe is giving aspiring bakers a place to showcase their work

A cafe in Powhatan is offering aspiring bakery owners an opportunity to showcase their work by hosting week-long pops with local makers all next month.

What's happening: The Cafe at Maidens will select four bakers to take over its under-used bakery case in October and stock it with whatever cupcakes, cookies, pastries, muffins or other goodies they want to highlight.

After 15 years in the local restaurant business, cafe owner Rosie Ryan tells Axios she wanted to give something back to those aspiring to get into the business.

"I know how hard it is and the barriers to get things going," she says. "I thought, what if we could let people put a toe in the water."

And she wanted to pay forward the kindness she got from others in the industry when she got her start — including being gifted the currently under-used bakery case by the owner of a Carytown cafe.

Interested bakers can email Ryan at [email protected].