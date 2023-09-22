When to expect peak fall colors in Richmond

Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Saturday is the first day of fall, and that means peak leaf peeping time in Virginia will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

Peak fall foliage time will start in the western part of the state in mid-October.

The Richmond area will hit peak closer to the end of the month.

Virginia Tourism has a stellar list of the best spots around the state to view fall foliage, but for the best views closest to home in late October, check out: