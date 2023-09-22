1 hour ago - News

When to expect peak fall colors in Richmond

Karri Peifer
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Saturday is the first day of fall, and that means peak leaf peeping time in Virginia will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

  • Peak fall foliage time will start in the western part of the state in mid-October.
  • The Richmond area will hit peak closer to the end of the month.

Virginia Tourism has a stellar list of the best spots around the state to view fall foliage, but for the best views closest to home in late October, check out:

