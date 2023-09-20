48 mins ago - Things to Do
New train lets passengers see the scenic Shenandoah Valley
Beginning this fall, you can take a brisk ride through the mountains behind this iconic 1950s steam engine.
What's happening: Virginia Scenic Railway is debuting a new Shenandoah Valley Limited line this month.
- Front and center is the Art Deco-inspired Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611, once hailed as "the finest steam passenger locomotives in the world."
- The trip is four hours long and tickets start at $99.
Of note: To catch this train, you have to travel to Goshen, Virginia, which is about two hours west of the city.
Yes, but: Goshen Pass is beautiful this time of year, so you could always make a weekend out of it.
- If you get sick of the scenery and hiking you can always check out the reopened Warm Springs Pools nearby or spend an afternoon walking around downtown Lexington.
