New train lets passengers see the scenic Shenandoah Valley

The mighty 611. Photo: Courtesy of the Virginia Museum of Transportation

Beginning this fall, you can take a brisk ride through the mountains behind this iconic 1950s steam engine.

What's happening: Virginia Scenic Railway is debuting a new Shenandoah Valley Limited line this month.

Front and center is the Art Deco-inspired Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611, once hailed as "the finest steam passenger locomotives in the world."

The trip is four hours long and tickets start at $99.

Of note: To catch this train, you have to travel to Goshen, Virginia, which is about two hours west of the city.

Yes, but: Goshen Pass is beautiful this time of year, so you could always make a weekend out of it.