44 mins ago - Newcomers
Richmond metro saw a small population bump last year
The metro area saw a modest 1.8% population bump last year, per the latest U.S. Census estimates.
By the numbers: The region is now home to 1.34 million smiling faces.
Between the lines: Growth in the suburbs drove much of the increase.
- New Kent saw the biggest population gain in the state, percentage wise, growing 8% to 24,800 residents.
- And Goochland, Louisa and Chesterfield all saw their populations grow about 5%, putting them among the top five fastest growing localities in the state.
Of note: The city proper's population has flatlined since the pandemic after decades of year-over-year growth.
