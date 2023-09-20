Richmond metro saw a small population bump last year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The metro area saw a modest 1.8% population bump last year, per the latest U.S. Census estimates.

By the numbers: The region is now home to 1.34 million smiling faces.

Between the lines: Growth in the suburbs drove much of the increase.

New Kent saw the biggest population gain in the state, percentage wise, growing 8% to 24,800 residents.

And Goochland, Louisa and Chesterfield all saw their populations grow about 5%, putting them among the top five fastest growing localities in the state.

Of note: The city proper's population has flatlined since the pandemic after decades of year-over-year growth.