44 mins ago - Newcomers

Richmond metro saw a small population bump last year

Ned Oliver
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The metro area saw a modest 1.8% population bump last year, per the latest U.S. Census estimates.

By the numbers: The region is now home to 1.34 million smiling faces.

Between the lines: Growth in the suburbs drove much of the increase.

  • New Kent saw the biggest population gain in the state, percentage wise, growing 8% to 24,800 residents.
  • And Goochland, Louisa and Chesterfield all saw their populations grow about 5%, putting them among the top five fastest growing localities in the state.

Of note: The city proper's population has flatlined since the pandemic after decades of year-over-year growth.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more