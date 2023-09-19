23 mins ago - Sports

Flying Squirrels head to minor league playoffs

The team celebrating when they learned last week they'd be in the playoffs. Image: Courtesy of Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the Minor League Baseball Eastern League playoffs for the second year in a row.

What's happening: Game 1 is Tuesday at The Diamond, and the only one of the possible three games to take place in Richmond.

  • The Squirrels are once again up against the Erie SeaWolves.
  • Game time is 6:35pm; tickets start at $10 and there will be a post-game "In-Your-Face Fireworks" show.

Plus: In celebration of the doubleheader playoff appearance, there will be a special, ticketed, all-you-can-eat meet and greet with retiring team manager Todd "Parney" Parnell.

  • From 5pm till game time, $28 gets you access to a hot dog, burger, pulled pork and more buffet. Parney will roll in from 5:15-5:45pm.

Of note: Last year's playoff home game set a record for the largest ever attended for an Eastern League playoff.

