23 mins ago - Sports
Flying Squirrels head to minor league playoffs
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the Minor League Baseball Eastern League playoffs for the second year in a row.
What's happening: Game 1 is Tuesday at The Diamond, and the only one of the possible three games to take place in Richmond.
- The Squirrels are once again up against the Erie SeaWolves.
- Game time is 6:35pm; tickets start at $10 and there will be a post-game "In-Your-Face Fireworks" show.
Plus: In celebration of the doubleheader playoff appearance, there will be a special, ticketed, all-you-can-eat meet and greet with retiring team manager Todd "Parney" Parnell.
- From 5pm till game time, $28 gets you access to a hot dog, burger, pulled pork and more buffet. Parney will roll in from 5:15-5:45pm.
Of note: Last year's playoff home game set a record for the largest ever attended for an Eastern League playoff.
- If the Squirrels win this best-of-three series, the championship series will start Sept. 24.
More Richmond stories
