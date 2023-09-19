Flying Squirrels head to minor league playoffs

Share on email (opens in new window)

The team celebrating when they learned last week they'd be in the playoffs. Image: Courtesy of Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in the Minor League Baseball Eastern League playoffs for the second year in a row.

What's happening: Game 1 is Tuesday at The Diamond, and the only one of the possible three games to take place in Richmond.

The Squirrels are once again up against the Erie SeaWolves.

Game time is 6:35pm; tickets start at $10 and there will be a post-game "In-Your-Face Fireworks" show.

Plus: In celebration of the doubleheader playoff appearance, there will be a special, ticketed, all-you-can-eat meet and greet with retiring team manager Todd "Parney" Parnell.

From 5pm till game time, $28 gets you access to a hot dog, burger, pulled pork and more buffet. Parney will roll in from 5:15-5:45pm.

Of note: Last year's playoff home game set a record for the largest ever attended for an Eastern League playoff.