1 hour ago - News
Kyiv Symphony Orchestra to preform benefit concert in Richmond for Ukraine
Members of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform a benefit concert in Richmond on Saturday as part of the group's "Hope for Ukraine Tour."
Why it matters: Proceeds from the performance will go to support the Ukrainian people.
Richmond is the fourth stop on the orchestra's fall tour, which kicked off last week in Florida.
- The performance includes Ukrainian folk songs, performed in costume, plus classical and contemporary works.
Worth noting: It's an all-female orchestra and chorus since the male members are back in Ukraine serving in the military.
Details: The concert is on Saturday at 3pm and is sponsored by and at Grace & Holy Trinity Church on VCU's campus (next to Altria). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
