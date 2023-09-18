Kyiv Symphony Orchestra to preform benefit concert in Richmond for Ukraine

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Image: Courtesy of Hope for Ukraine Tour

Members of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will perform a benefit concert in Richmond on Saturday as part of the group's "Hope for Ukraine Tour."

Why it matters: Proceeds from the performance will go to support the Ukrainian people.

Richmond is the fourth stop on the orchestra's fall tour, which kicked off last week in Florida.

The performance includes Ukrainian folk songs, performed in costume, plus classical and contemporary works.

Worth noting: It's an all-female orchestra and chorus since the male members are back in Ukraine serving in the military.

Details: The concert is on Saturday at 3pm and is sponsored by and at Grace & Holy Trinity Church on VCU's campus (next to Altria). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.