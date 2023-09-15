A judge told Chesterfield County it can't help a police sergeant sue a TikToker for defamation.

What's happening: The county attorney's office was attempting to represent police Sgt. Kevin Flynn in the suit against a county resident with a massive TikTok following and a penchant for criticizing the police department.

But Judge Gordon Wilkins ruled this week the county can't serve as Flynn's lawyer because it's not a party to the case and has no formal interest in its outcome.

Why it matters: First Amendment experts called the case unusual and argued it could be seen as using government resources to stifle criticism of public officials.

Catch up fast: The suit had alleged Charlotte Carter, a frequent critic of the police department, defamed Flynn when she falsely accused him of stalking in one of her TikTok videos about the county.

Carter, who has amassed more than 200,000 followers on the platform and whose videos racked up millions of views, later acknowledged her error and apologized.

What they're saying: Carter was represented by lawyer Tom Roberts, who said in a statement that as a Chesterfield resident himself, he's "pleased that my tax dollars are not being spent funding this private litigation."

The other side: The county argued in court that Carter's accusations impugned the integrity of the county and its police department, which justified the county attorney's involvement.