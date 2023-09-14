The Virginia Film Office is auctioning props from a show recently filmed in the state

The Virginia Film Office is auctioning off props and set items from "a familiar two-season series" that was recently filmed in Virginia.

Why it matters: Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Virginia film industry, which is in high need right now due to the ongoing writer's strike, the Times-Dispatch reports.

A real Hollywood vanity. Multiple available. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

Plus, the auction is your chance to own some of these set items and, since it's an auction, get some new homewares on the cheap.

Like, super cheap. The opening bid on most items is about $2.

Of note: The film office and auction site are keeping the show name a secret, but based on the amount of basketball-related items for sale, we're guessing "Swagger."

"Chartreuse upholstered sofa with loose cushions." Highest bid at press time: $7. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

What's happening: More than 2,500 items from the unnamed show are available for bidding across two auctions via Richmond's Cannon's Online Auctions.

One golden sheep. Highest bid at press time: $0. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

How it works: Bidders register with the site, enter their starting bid and your max bid between now and then auction closings at the end of the month.