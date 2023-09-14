21 mins ago - News

The Virginia Film Office is auctioning props from a show recently filmed in the state

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a movie clapper board with dollar signs drawn on it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Virginia Film Office is auctioning off props and set items from "a familiar two-season series" that was recently filmed in Virginia.

Why it matters: Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Virginia film industry, which is in high need right now due to the ongoing writer's strike, the Times-Dispatch reports.

A real Hollywood vanity. Multiple available. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

Plus, the auction is your chance to own some of these set items and, since it's an auction, get some new homewares on the cheap.

  • Like, super cheap. The opening bid on most items is about $2.
  • Of note: The film office and auction site are keeping the show name a secret, but based on the amount of basketball-related items for sale, we're guessing "Swagger."
"Chartreuse upholstered sofa with loose cushions." Highest bid at press time: $7. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

What's happening: More than 2,500 items from the unnamed show are available for bidding across two auctions via Richmond's Cannon's Online Auctions.

One golden sheep. Highest bid at press time: $0. Image: Courtesy of Cannon's Auctions

How it works: Bidders register with the site, enter their starting bid and your max bid between now and then auction closings at the end of the month.

  • You win, it's yours, plus a 15% fee to the auction site and 6% state sales tax.
  • Pickup is Saturday, Sept. 30 by appointment on Hermitage Road.
