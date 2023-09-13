41 mins ago - News

Mapped: Abortions surge in Virginia as southern states impose restrictions

Ned Oliver
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Axios Visuals

Legal abortions rose sharply in states bordering ones that banned the procedure after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes from a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute.

What's happening: Border-hopping patients are highly motivated to travel to get care in the face of state bans, the abortion-rights research group said.

Zoom in: Virginia is the only southern state that hasn't banned or restricted abortion since the fall of Roe.

  • The institute estimated the number of abortions increased 60% here in the first half of the year.

Why it matters: Anti-abortion politicians across the country are increasing efforts to hinder travel for out-of-state abortions and pushing for a national ban.

  • The prospect of a national ban became a major topic and divided candidates at the first GOP presidential debate despite evidence that it's a losing position with voters.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more