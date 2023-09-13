41 mins ago - News
Mapped: Abortions surge in Virginia as southern states impose restrictions
Legal abortions rose sharply in states bordering ones that banned the procedure after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes from a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute.
What's happening: Border-hopping patients are highly motivated to travel to get care in the face of state bans, the abortion-rights research group said.
Zoom in: Virginia is the only southern state that hasn't banned or restricted abortion since the fall of Roe.
- The institute estimated the number of abortions increased 60% here in the first half of the year.
Why it matters: Anti-abortion politicians across the country are increasing efforts to hinder travel for out-of-state abortions and pushing for a national ban.
- The prospect of a national ban became a major topic and divided candidates at the first GOP presidential debate despite evidence that it's a losing position with voters.
