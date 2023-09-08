These tiny houses are for sale in Richmond

In the market for a home? You may want to think small.

What's happening: We rounded up some of our favorite tiny houses on the market now, most of which are under $300,000 (ish).

For our purposes, we're calling anything under 1,000 square feet tiny because it's less than half of 2,100 square feet, the size of Richmond's median square foot of homes on the market now, per the St. Louis Fed.

1315 W Leigh St., 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 400 square feet, $312,000

Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

This tiny house is on the same block as Hot for Pizza in Carver — and we're guessing that squirrel mural conveys.

That squirrel though. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3410 Monument Ave. #U307, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 568 square feet, $250,000

3410 Monument Ave. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

A fully renovated kitchen, plus a basement gym, in the Museum District. Note that $420 monthly HOA fee, though.

The kitchen on Monument. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

815 Porter St. #U113, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 595 square feet, $190,000

The common area in the Porter Street building. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

This Manchester pad shows why folks move south of the river. It's slightly bigger than the Museum District condo, for $60,000 less, plus a dedicated parking space — and a $135 monthly HOA fee.

815 Porter St. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

4525 Fitzhugh Ave., 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 848 square feet, $308,000

4525 Fitzhugh Ave. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

The largest of the "tiny" houses comes with the second highest price tag — and no upgrades. But that Willow Lawn-area address is pretty hot.