These tiny houses are for sale in Richmond

In the market for a home? You may want to think small.
What's happening: We rounded up some of our favorite tiny houses on the market now, most of which are under $300,000 (ish).
For our purposes, we're calling anything under 1,000 square feet tiny because it's less than half of 2,100 square feet, the size of Richmond's median square foot of homes on the market now, per the St. Louis Fed.
1315 W Leigh St., 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 400 square feet, $312,000
This tiny house is on the same block as Hot for Pizza in Carver — and we're guessing that squirrel mural conveys.
3410 Monument Ave. #U307, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 568 square feet, $250,000
A fully renovated kitchen, plus a basement gym, in the Museum District. Note that $420 monthly HOA fee, though.
815 Porter St. #U113, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 595 square feet, $190,000
This Manchester pad shows why folks move south of the river. It's slightly bigger than the Museum District condo, for $60,000 less, plus a dedicated parking space — and a $135 monthly HOA fee.
4525 Fitzhugh Ave., 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 848 square feet, $308,000
The largest of the "tiny" houses comes with the second highest price tag — and no upgrades. But that Willow Lawn-area address is pretty hot.
