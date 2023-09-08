Happy hour drinks are $3 at this sandwich shop in Richmond
Karri here, letting you in on fantastic little happy hour spot where the drinks are just $3 from 4-6pm every day of the week.
What's happening: I'm talking about Garnett's Cafe, the little sandwich shop on the corner of Meadow and Park in the Fan.
- And I'm pretty sure these $3 happy hour specials haven't changed in a decade, making them inflation proof.
Zoom in: I popped in on a recent weekday and was delighted to find a stellar wine list of about six bottles, all available by the glass and all available for $3 at happy hour.
I sampled a crisp, understated French sauvignon blanc and a French rose and still can't decide which one I liked better, so I definitely need a second trip.
If you're not into wine, craft beer drafts at Garnett's are also $3 a pint at happy hour.
- And there are snacks. My pal and I added the breads and spreads appetizer with Benedictine and pimento cheese for $8.50.
The bottom line: Drinks and snacks for two will run you about $10 a person pre tax and tip — and that's a hard deal to beat, especially these days.
Pro tip: Happy hour bleeds right into the restaurant's nightly date night special, when you can get two menu items, plus a bottle of wine (or pitcher of beer for dine-in), for $33.
- So you can grab dinner to go and keep a bottle to enjoy another time (or just to keep the party going).
