Happy hour drinks are $3 at this sandwich shop in Richmond

Cheap wine is fantastic, especially when it's good. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, letting you in on fantastic little happy hour spot where the drinks are just $3 from 4-6pm every day of the week.

What's happening: I'm talking about Garnett's Cafe, the little sandwich shop on the corner of Meadow and Park in the Fan.

And I'm pretty sure these $3 happy hour specials haven't changed in a decade, making them inflation proof.

Zoom in: I popped in on a recent weekday and was delighted to find a stellar wine list of about six bottles, all available by the glass and all available for $3 at happy hour.

The wine list. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

I sampled a crisp, understated French sauvignon blanc and a French rose and still can't decide which one I liked better, so I definitely need a second trip.

If you're not into wine, craft beer drafts at Garnett's are also $3 a pint at happy hour.

And there are snacks. My pal and I added the breads and spreads appetizer with Benedictine and pimento cheese for $8.50.

Always choose the pimento cheese. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The bottom line: Drinks and snacks for two will run you about $10 a person pre tax and tip — and that's a hard deal to beat, especially these days.

Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Pro tip: Happy hour bleeds right into the restaurant's nightly date night special, when you can get two menu items, plus a bottle of wine (or pitcher of beer for dine-in), for $33.