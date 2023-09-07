Armenian Food Festival kicks off fall food celebrations in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of the food that will be at the Armenian festival. Image: Courtesy of Arminian Food Festival

The Armenian Food Festival is this weekend, kicking off Friday and running through Saturday.

It's the city's oldest and longest running food festival, organizers tell Axios.

The free event includes kabobs, cheese boreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves, the Hye Burger, pastries and Armenian wine and beer available for purchase.

Plus, there will be music, dancing and vendors.

Details: Friday and Saturday, 11:30am-9:30pm at St. James Armenian Church (834 Pepper Ave.) in the Near West End.

What else to do this weekend: 🍛 The Festival of India celebrating Indian food and culture is at the Richmond Convention Center on Saturday (11am-9pm) and Sunday (11am-8pm).

Admission is free, and food is available a la carte.

🍳 Richmond Brunch Weekend is Saturday and Sunday. The event is super simple: Eat brunch either day at one of the more than 30 participating restaurants.