This is the top-selling liquor store in the Richmond area

The top-selling liquor store in the Richmond area is in Short Pump.

Driving the news: The Virginia ABC store at 3450-3452 Pump Road sold 91,075 gallons of booze in the last fiscal year, making it the top booze seller in the Richmond region, according to stats from Virginia ABC.

Why it matters: The Carytown store has long been thought to sell the most liquor in the Richmond area — and for nearly a decade it did, outselling Short Pump.

What happened: The pandemic, apparently, according to an Axios analysis of ABC sales reports.

Short Pump took the top Richmond spot for booze sales in 2020 and has been growing every year since, hitting nearly $10.5 million in sales this year.

Don't worry, city fans, Carytown came in No. 2 last year, posting nearly $7.5 million in gross sales and selling 81,198 gallons in fiscal year 2023, which is 10,000 gallons less than Short Pump.

Worth noting: Restaurants usually order through the ABC store most convenient to them, so Carytown's high sales spot was often attributed to the number of restaurants around it.

Meanwhile, Virginians still love their Tito's. It took the top spot for sales statewide for the sixth year in a row, followed by: