Virginia drivers have some anger issues.

Driving the news: Forbes surveyed 10,000 drivers nationwide and scored all 50 states based on those responses. Virginia ranked fourth for the most controversial drivers in the county, per Forbes.

Why it matters: Road rage and violent incidents because of it are on the rise nationwide. The number of people injured in road rage shootings increased 135% from 2018 to 2022, Forbes reports.

Zoom in: Just over half of all Virginia drivers say someone has exited their car to yell at them or fight.

Nearly 90% of respondents say they've been cursed at, threatened or insulted by another driver.

The state also ranks high for drivers that cut off other cars on purpose, flip off other drivers and aggressively honk.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of Virginians on the road say they "very frequently" experience road rage.

Of note: City streets are the most common place drivers report experiencing road rage, followed by highways.

Traffic and stress are the most common causes.

The big picture: The overall bad behavior that started trending up due to the stress of COVID is here to stay, Axios' Tina Reed reports.