Charted: Richmond's nightlife sees a bounceback

Data: Square; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's nightlife is coming back.

Driving the news: 35% of bar and restaurant transactions across Richmond occur between 7pm and 4am, per Square data taken from the second quarter of 2023.

That's up 12 percentage points from 2019, before COVID crashed the party, but slightly less than last year.

In fact, Richmond is tied with Miami for the No. 2 slot as the city with the most nightlight Square transactions, behind only NYC.

Why it matters: The pandemic made us a "nation of early birds," as the Wall Street Journal recently put it, in part because it shifted how we spend our time, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

One contributing factor: "hybrid and remote workers itching to leave the house as soon as they close their laptops," per the WSJ.

Yes, but: Virginia was one of a handful of states where searches for nightlife or bars increased more than any other category of searches last fall and winter versus the previous year, per a recent Yelp report.

Of note: The figures only reflect transactions made on the Square platform.