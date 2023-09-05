1 hour ago - News

Charted: Richmond's nightlife sees a bounceback

Karri Peifer
Data: Square; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Square; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's nightlife is coming back.

Driving the news: 35% of bar and restaurant transactions across Richmond occur between 7pm and 4am, per Square data taken from the second quarter of 2023.

  • That's up 12 percentage points from 2019, before COVID crashed the party, but slightly less than last year.

In fact, Richmond is tied with Miami for the No. 2 slot as the city with the most nightlight Square transactions, behind only NYC.

Why it matters: The pandemic made us a "nation of early birds," as the Wall Street Journal recently put it, in part because it shifted how we spend our time, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

  • One contributing factor: "hybrid and remote workers itching to leave the house as soon as they close their laptops," per the WSJ.

Yes, but: Virginia was one of a handful of states where searches for nightlife or bars increased more than any other category of searches last fall and winter versus the previous year, per a recent Yelp report.

Of note: The figures only reflect transactions made on the Square platform.

  • Still, its use is widespread enough to suggest some broad trends.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more