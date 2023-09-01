Richmond's first ice cream bar for dogs
Ice cream isn't just for humans, and starting Saturday, our furry friends finally have their very own ice cream shop.
Driving the news: Salty Paws, Richmond's first dedicated ice cream parlor (and bakery) for dogs, opens Saturday at 10am at 2436 Old Brick Road in the West Broad Village shopping center.
What's happening: Former teacher Juliet Seymour left the field this year to bring the Delaware-based franchise to Richmond, making it the second location in Virginia (there's also one in Virginia Beach).
RVA pups will find a rotating selection of dog-friendly ice cream flavors, like maple bacon, with optional toppings, including dehydrated chicken, bacon and liver.
- Plus, Salty Paws sells doggie bakery treats, doggie beer, toys and leashes, and even has its own pet-washing station.
Salty Paws' opening hours are Wednesday-Monday, 10am until evening.
- Stay tuned for the Salty Paws doggie ice cream food truck, which will launch next weekend.
