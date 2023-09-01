Richmond's first ice cream bar for dogs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ice cream isn't just for humans, and starting Saturday, our furry friends finally have their very own ice cream shop.

Driving the news: Salty Paws, Richmond's first dedicated ice cream parlor (and bakery) for dogs, opens Saturday at 10am at 2436 Old Brick Road in the West Broad Village shopping center.

What's happening: Former teacher Juliet Seymour left the field this year to bring the Delaware-based franchise to Richmond, making it the second location in Virginia (there's also one in Virginia Beach).

RVA pups will find a rotating selection of dog-friendly ice cream flavors, like maple bacon, with optional toppings, including dehydrated chicken, bacon and liver.

Plus, Salty Paws sells doggie bakery treats, doggie beer, toys and leashes, and even has its own pet-washing station.

Salty Paws' opening hours are Wednesday-Monday, 10am until evening.