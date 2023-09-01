This company is bringing frozen custard to the Richmond region

Share on email (opens in new window)

Frozen custard is very much a Midwest thing.

What's happening: Jiji Frozen Custard is working hard to change that in the metro area.

The company, which launched in 2019, has grown to two trucks and 10 employees, and it boasts that it's the only ice cream-maker in the region scooping fresh-made custard, per Chase Appich, who co-founded the company with his wife, Kendall.

Why it matters: When they say fresh, they mean fresh.

The couple makes their product right on the truck in a specialized freezer that extrudes a thick, steady stream of custard — the only real way to do it, they say.

What they're saying: "I call it ice cream's super smooth cousin," says Appich.

Zoom in: Frozen custard is eggier, denser and even a little warmer than standard ice cream.

And that temp is important, Appich says. Whereas a standard, fluffy ice cream is stored around 5°F and still scoopable, custard would be frozen solid at that temp.

Making it fresh on the truck allows them to scoop it up for customers before it's had a chance to freeze down — typically around 20°F.

What's next: The couple is eying a move to a brick-and-mortar shop/drive-thru, but still looking for the right space.

Of note: They carry the cult favorite topping wet nuts, made by an undisclosed local supplier.