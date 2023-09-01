1 hour ago - Food and Drink
This company is bringing frozen custard to the Richmond region
Frozen custard is very much a Midwest thing.
What's happening: Jiji Frozen Custard is working hard to change that in the metro area.
- The company, which launched in 2019, has grown to two trucks and 10 employees, and it boasts that it's the only ice cream-maker in the region scooping fresh-made custard, per Chase Appich, who co-founded the company with his wife, Kendall.
Why it matters: When they say fresh, they mean fresh.
- The couple makes their product right on the truck in a specialized freezer that extrudes a thick, steady stream of custard — the only real way to do it, they say.
What they're saying: "I call it ice cream's super smooth cousin," says Appich.
Zoom in: Frozen custard is eggier, denser and even a little warmer than standard ice cream.
- And that temp is important, Appich says. Whereas a standard, fluffy ice cream is stored around 5°F and still scoopable, custard would be frozen solid at that temp.
- Making it fresh on the truck allows them to scoop it up for customers before it's had a chance to freeze down — typically around 20°F.
What's next: The couple is eying a move to a brick-and-mortar shop/drive-thru, but still looking for the right space.
Of note: They carry the cult favorite topping wet nuts, made by an undisclosed local supplier.
