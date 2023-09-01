Our bracket contest was a nail-biter, but Axios Richmond readers voted and said Gelati Celesti is Richmond's best ice cream shop.

The final round was Gelati Celesti vs. Bev's, and the final vote was 74.3% to 25.7%

Be smart: Gelati Celesti is one of the oldest ice cream shops in town. It got its start nearly 40 years ago with one store in the Gold's Gym Plaza in Henrico in 1984.

Owners Steve and Kim Rosser bought the shop from their pal and founder, Peter Edwards, in 2010 and have since grown it to 10 stores, with three in Hampton Roads and the other seven right here in Richmond.

Today, their ice cream is still made by hand, all 24 flavors, plus a rotating selection of around 100 more.

So there are plenty of choices should we all want to celebrate with a scoop.