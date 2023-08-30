55 mins ago - Food and Drink

This tomato cocktail in Scott's Addition is summer in a glass

Ned Oliver

The Tomayto/Tomahto. Phot: Ned Oliver/Axios

Ned here, holding onto the last dregs of summer by drinking tomato cocktails.

What's happening: I tried the Tomayto/Tomahto ($13), an end-of-summer special at Pinky's in Scott's Addition.

  • This cocktail tastes like drinking a spicy tomato salad (and not in the V8 way). It's summer in a glass.

Details: The Tomayto/Tomahto is made of Moletto Italian Gin Pomodoro, Ancho Reyes Verde and fino sherry.

  • It's finished with lemon, olive juice, ramp vinegar, pickled fresno and smoked paprika oil and garnished with a cherry tomato.

The bottom line: Imagine a big, juicy tomato soaked in smokey vinaigrette.

