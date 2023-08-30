This tomato cocktail in Scott's Addition is summer in a glass

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Ned here, holding onto the last dregs of summer by drinking tomato cocktails.

What's happening: I tried the Tomayto/Tomahto ($13), an end-of-summer special at Pinky's in Scott's Addition.

This cocktail tastes like drinking a spicy tomato salad (and not in the V8 way). It's summer in a glass.

Details: The Tomayto/Tomahto is made of Moletto Italian Gin Pomodoro, Ancho Reyes Verde and fino sherry.

It's finished with lemon, olive juice, ramp vinegar, pickled fresno and smoked paprika oil and garnished with a cherry tomato.

The bottom line: Imagine a big, juicy tomato soaked in smokey vinaigrette.