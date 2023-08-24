New Carytown shop is dedicated to Bundt cakes

I was very surprised to exit Kroger in Carytown the other day and discover a shop had opened across the street dedicated solely to Bundt cakes.

What's happening: It's a chain called "Nothing Bundt Cakes," which — who knew? — has a dozen locations in Virginia, including a spot in Short Pump.

The intrigue: I think of Bundt as an undesirable, dry form of cake served by and to elderly people, which made it seem like a questionable premise for a bakery in the year 2023.

Yes, but: Upon entering the store, I learned I was mistaken and Bundt actually only refers to the ornate pan the cake is baked in. (Turns out my grandma just had a questionable cake recipe.)

Anyway, I ordered a personal-size strawberry and cream flavored Bundt cake ($6).

🤷 The bottom line: It was definitely Bundt shaped, very moist (sorry, Grandma), and I was delighted to find the inside was filled with icing.