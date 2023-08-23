Mapped: A fifth of downtown Richmond is dedicated to parking lots

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More than 20% of downtown Richmond is dedicated solely to parking cars.

What's happening: An organization called the Parking Reform Network has been mapping parking in downtowns across the country.

By the numbers: Richmond is about average, per the group, which estimates that about 22% of land in U.S. city centers is typically dedicated to parking.

Why it matters: There's been a nationwide push among urban planners to deprioritize parking, arguing it crowds out other uses like housing and creates dead zones in cities' most valuable areas.

Flashback: City leaders voted to strike minimum parking requirements from the zoning code earlier this year.

But developers are still welcome to build as much parking as they want, and, in some cases, banks will set their own parking requirements as a condition of financing projects.

Zoom out: New York City (1%), D.C. (3%) and Chicago (4%) have the least parking downtown.