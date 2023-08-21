59 mins ago - News
RVA Bike Share is back
RVA Bike Share is set to reopen today after an unplanned three-month hiatus.
What's happening: The city says it has found a new vendor to operate the service after the sudden collapse of the Canadian company that initially sold the bikes, stations and software to the city.
Of note: In what the city is calling a "welcome back gift," the service will be free through the end of the year.
What's next: City officials say they're planning to add additional stations.
The system is currently limited to about 25 stations, well below the 40 initially planned when the service launched in 2017.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.