RVA Bike Share is back

RVA Bike Share is set to reopen today after an unplanned three-month hiatus.

What's happening: The city says it has found a new vendor to operate the service after the sudden collapse of the Canadian company that initially sold the bikes, stations and software to the city.

Of note: In what the city is calling a "welcome back gift," the service will be free through the end of the year.

What's next: City officials say they're planning to add additional stations.

The system is currently limited to about 25 stations, well below the 40 initially planned when the service launched in 2017.

