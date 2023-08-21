Why researchers want to come trap mice in Richmond homes

A team of researchers wants to come to your house and trap some mice.

What's happening: Science.

An evolutionary biology lab at Drexel University in Philly is studying the difference between mice in rural and urban areas. But first they need specimens.

Why it matters: The study will hopefully help researchers better understand how living in urban environments affects wildlife over many generations, says Megan Phifer-Rixey, who leads the Phifer-Rixey Lab at Drexel.

"I want to know if mice are adapting to living in cities as a small mammal, and if so, what does that look like?" she told Axios.

Of note: The research will study mice in Richmond, Philadelphia and New York City.

Phifer-Rixey said she was seeking older cities that presumably have been home to more generations of urban mice. But also chose Richmond because she's originally from Virginia and has connections in the area.

Details: She's hoping to send staff in her lab to collect 30 mice total from the area, 15 from urban areas and 15 from rural areas in the surrounding counties.