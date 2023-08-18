2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Try these Korean corn dogs and doughnuts in Richmond

Ned Oliver

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Yes, that's right, only one of these has a hot dog inside.

What's happening: The other thing on a stick is a piece of mozzarella cheese.

Zoom in: Both are from Oh Mochi, a purveyor of Korean corn dogs and doughnuts on Franklin Street on VCU's Monroe Park campus.

  • The one on the left is a ramen-encrusted corn dog.
  • The one on the right is the mozzarella version, rolled in hot Cheetos.

Of note: Ned thoroughly enjoyed eating both, but recommends the hot dog option over the cheese.

Be smart: Eye-catching toppings aside, the key difference between a Korean corn dog and the American standard is the batter used to coat the dog.

  • The Korean version typically uses a yeasted rice batter in place of the corn-based, baking powder-fueled mixture common in the U.S.
