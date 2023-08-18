2 hours ago - Culture
New baby giraffe at the Metro Richmond Zoo
The Metro Richmond Zoo has a new baby giraffe, born Aug. 2 to proud giraffe parents, Iris and Wakati.
The baby is currently unnamed, but he's on view in a small habitat at the Chesterfield zoo, along with mom Iris, who (like all giraffes) had a 15-month pregnancy.
- Baby G-money, as we're calling him, joins other recent zoo babies, baby hippo Petunia and baby orangutan Taavi.
The Metro Richmond Zoo is open Monday-Saturday, 9:30am-5pm. Admission is $17.95 for kids and $23.95 for adults.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.