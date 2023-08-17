Party like Barbie in Richmond this weekend
If you can't get enough of Barbie, this weekend has a couple of themed events to help you get your dream life fix.
🪩 The newly opened Ember Music Hall is hosting a Barbie Dream Party, Saturday, 8pm-1am.
- Attendees can dress like their favorite Barbie (or Ken) and come prepared to strut, dance and pose for pictures in the Barbie photo booth.
- Yes, there will be a bubble machine and pink drinks. Tickets start at $14.39.
🛼 On Sunday, Virginia Pride is hosting Rainbow Roll Barbie, a Barbie-themed skating party at Rollerdome Skating.
- $10 admission includes skates, and FYI, the event is a no-booze, family-friendly event.
🧑🎨 If you're into drawing (or just want to learn), Révéler in Carytown is hosting a drink and draw Barbie (a model posing as Barbie) event Thursday, 6-8pm.
- $20 includes a drink and all art materials.
🕺🏼 BTW, save the date for The Broadberry's Barbie-themed dance party next Saturday at 8pm.
What else to do this weekend: 🥁 Down Home Family Reunion, the annual celebration of African American folklife with food and music, is Saturday, 4-11pm in Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward. Free.
