Party like Barbie in Richmond this weekend

If you can't get enough of Barbie, this weekend has a couple of themed events to help you get your dream life fix.

🪩 The newly opened Ember Music Hall is hosting a Barbie Dream Party, Saturday, 8pm-1am.

Attendees can dress like their favorite Barbie (or Ken) and come prepared to strut, dance and pose for pictures in the Barbie photo booth.

Yes, there will be a bubble machine and pink drinks. Tickets start at $14.39.

🛼 On Sunday, Virginia Pride is hosting Rainbow Roll Barbie, a Barbie-themed skating party at Rollerdome Skating.

$10 admission includes skates, and FYI, the event is a no-booze, family-friendly event.

🧑‍🎨 If you're into drawing (or just want to learn), Révéler in Carytown is hosting a drink and draw Barbie (a model posing as Barbie) event Thursday, 6-8pm.

$20 includes a drink and all art materials.

🕺🏼 BTW, save the date for The Broadberry's Barbie-themed dance party next Saturday at 8pm.

What else to do this weekend: 🥁 Down Home Family Reunion, the annual celebration of African American folklife with food and music, is Saturday, 4-11pm in Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward. Free.