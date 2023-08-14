South Richmond towing company owner indicted
Richmond police accused a city towing company of stealing 16 cars after a more than yearlong investigation into consumer complaints.
What's happening: Police swarmed No Limit Towing and Recovery on Friday morning in South Richmond, where they searched the building and seized boxes of records.
- In a press release later, they announced the indictment of business owner Sherral Crawley on 16 felony charges.
What they're saying: Police said the company would tow cars from private lots and demolish or sell them without following state laws.
- In some cases, the company kept the cars less than a day, police said.
Worth noting: Axios was unable to reach Crawley or a representative of No Limit for comment.
Be smart: Tow companies aren't allowed to charge more than $135 for an initial tow on weekdays between 8am and 7pm or $160 after hours and on holidays. The max daily storage fee is $45.
- And if you catch a tow truck about to haul away your car, the driver has to unhook it for a drop fee not exceeding $40.
