South Richmond towing company owner indicted

Ned Oliver
Richmond police accused a city towing company of stealing 16 cars after a more than yearlong investigation into consumer complaints.

What's happening: Police swarmed No Limit Towing and Recovery on Friday morning in South Richmond, where they searched the building and seized boxes of records.

  • In a press release later, they announced the indictment of business owner Sherral Crawley on 16 felony charges.

What they're saying: Police said the company would tow cars from private lots and demolish or sell them without following state laws.

  • In some cases, the company kept the cars less than a day, police said.

Worth noting: Axios was unable to reach Crawley or a representative of No Limit for comment.

Be smart: Tow companies aren't allowed to charge more than $135 for an initial tow on weekdays between 8am and 7pm or $160 after hours and on holidays. The max daily storage fee is $45.

  • And if you catch a tow truck about to haul away your car, the driver has to unhook it for a drop fee not exceeding $40.
